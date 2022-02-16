Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quintez Brown went from no criminal charges to being charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Why Brown targeted Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg still not clear. However, before Monday’s incident, Quintez Brown lived a life of activism and more, as WAVE News learned.

“As a young black boy born and raised in the West End of Louisville, some may say I’m ‘beating the odds’ or ‘making it out.’” Reads one of the introductory lines in his first Op-Ed article.

That’s how Quintez Brown introduced himself as the Courier Journal’s newest columnist.

According to his biography on the Courier Journal’s website, he’s written about 20 articles focused on race, youth opinion and social justice.

WAVE News interviewed Brown during the removal of duPont Manual High School’s principal over a recorded conversation, critically speaking about colleagues, with two students in his office, back in July 2018.

”Make sure all the students feel welcome and we have a safe environment,” the former President of the Black Student Union and alumnus of Manual High School said. “And hope, the students are empowered enough and can make change. You hear comments about our principal and how doesn’t really support the club. That made me feel a little bit more voiceless.”

He spoke up during an interview with MSNBC at the March for Our Lives event in 2018.

”We are here for common sense gun reform,” Brown said. “If you’re not going to give us that, we’re going to get everyone out here to vote. And, we’re going to vote you out of office and if you want to keep your job give us what not we want but what we need. We need common sense gun reform.”

Brown announced plans to run for a seat in Metro Council representing District 5. His 2022 campaign was unveiled on his social media pages.

It was not his first time attempting a political venture, according to a UofL newsletter.

Brown became one of 22 students invited to the inaugural gathering of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, supporting boys and young men of color.

In June 2021, Brown was reported missing. He was found about a week later on a bench in Brooklyn, New York.

The worrisome incident lead his parents to wonder if Brown’s mental health may have been a factor in his disappearance.

WAVE News spoke with the parents when Brown first was reported missing.

”He may be having a breakdown we don’t know,” Stephanie Daugherty, Brown’s stepmother said. “Any type of information, seen or heard from him, would help us so much.”

Brown’s family said they would check with their lawyer about speaking with WAVE on who Quintez Brown is; at time of publishing WAVE has not received a response.

