19-year-old killed in PRP shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager killed in a shooting in the PRP neighborhood on Tuesday evening has been identified by officials.

Diante Story, 19, died in the shooting happening in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police arrested 18-year-old David Surface in relation to the shooting.

According to arrest reports, Surface and his father were outside of the home when police were called to the shooting. Police said Surface’s father confirmed his son and Story got into a fight that evening.

The father received a text from Surface saying to come get him, and had also received texts from Surface saying “should I just do it” and “He gon try kill me.”

Neighbors told police they heard shots fired in the area and called one minute after Surface’s father received a text stating “I just need to do it.”

Surface has been charged with one count of murder and is being held at Metro Corrections on $500,000 cash bond.

