4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville

The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people have been arrested after a police chase in the Louisville Metro on Wednesday night ending in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Two of the suspects were identified through court documents on Thursday.

The driver, 19-year-old Donerick Peavy, and passenger Lanadia Burks, 19, were charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

The driver, Donerick Peavy (left), and passenger Lanadia Burks (right), were charged with...
The driver, Donerick Peavy (left), and passenger Lanadia Burks (right), were charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.(LMDC)

LMPD Major Brian Kuriger said an officer initiated a traffic stop for a stolen Ford Escape earlier on Wednesday, but the police commander terminated the pursuit.

When the vehicle was found again around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of 36th Street and Parker Avenue, an officer turned on sirens and attempted to pull the driver over.

One of the passengers inside the stolen vehicle then fired multiple shots towards the officers while fleeing the scene. Kuriger confirmed no officers fired shots back toward the vehicle.

The chase went through multiple neighborhoods including the Churchill Downs and Iroquois Park area before making its way into the Shawnee neighborhood around 22 minutes later, police said.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.

Kuriger said all four suspects were taken into custody. Three of the suspects were treated for minor injuries at the scene by EMS.

The driver inside the car that was hit was taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.

LMPD Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

