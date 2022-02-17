Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Gusty winds, heavy rain, and strong storms today

Here's your forecast from WAVE meteorologist Jessica Dobson. Stay up to date with the weather by clicking the link to download the WAVE news and weather apps.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • Thursday (2/17/22) until 9 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: for most of the region until 10 PM; gusts near 50 MPH
  • FLOOD WATCH: for most of the area until 9 PM; 1-3″ of rain possible
  • THURSDAY THREATS: Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, isolated tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain continues today with a threat for strong thunderstorms and damaging winds during the afternoon. Gusts near 50 MPH are possible outside of today’s storms. Localized flooding is possible in some spots. Highs in the 60s.

Showers and storms move east overnight. As temperatures fall into the 20s, lingering moisture could spark a few light flurries or wintry mix at times. With the warm ground temperatures this week, no issues are anticipated on roads.

Few flurries and light snow showers are possible tomorrow morning. Skies steadily clear as temperatures only warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday night features clear skies and cold temperatures as lows fall into the uppers 20s and low 30s.

We’ll see a warm start to next week with temperatures well into the 60s. It will also be a wet week, with rain chances in the forecast nearly every day.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE meteorologist Jessica Dobson
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
Suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Who is Quintez Brown?
Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate

Latest News

WAVE meteorologist Jessica Dobson
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022
Stormtalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/14
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors
FEMA registration deadline approaching for Ky. storm survivors