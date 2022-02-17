ALERT DAY FORECAST: Gusty winds, heavy rain, and strong storms today

ALERT DAYS

Thursday (2/17/22) until 9 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY: for most of the region until 10 PM; gusts near 50 MPH

FLOOD WATCH: for most of the area until 9 PM; 1-3″ of rain possible

THURSDAY THREATS: Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, isolated tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain continues today with a threat for strong thunderstorms and damaging winds during the afternoon. Gusts near 50 MPH are possible outside of today’s storms. Localized flooding is possible in some spots. Highs in the 60s.

Showers and storms move east overnight. As temperatures fall into the 20s, lingering moisture could spark a few light flurries or wintry mix at times. With the warm ground temperatures this week, no issues are anticipated on roads.

Few flurries and light snow showers are possible tomorrow morning. Skies steadily clear as temperatures only warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday night features clear skies and cold temperatures as lows fall into the uppers 20s and low 30s.

We’ll see a warm start to next week with temperatures well into the 60s. It will also be a wet week, with rain chances in the forecast nearly every day.

