ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong winds, heavy rain today

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY: for most of the region until 10 PM; gusts near 50 MPH

FLOOD WATCH: for areas along and north of the Ohio River until 9 PM (includes Louisville Metro)

THURSDAY THREATS: Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, an isolated tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain becomes widespread through the morning with a threat for strong thunderstorms and damaging winds during the afternoon. Gusts near 50 MPH are possible outside of today’s storms. Localized flooding is possible in some spots. Expect highs in the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms push east this evening before temperatures plummet into the 20s. A wintry mix/light snow and flurries are possible early Friday morning behind the front, however, no major issues are expected from the wintry precipitation. Flurries and light snow showers are possible tomorrow morning.

Clouds clear out into the afternoon hours as temperatures do their best to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s on Friday. Friday night features clear skies and cold temperatures as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

The weekend begins on a chilly note with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s on Saturday but we rebound to near 60° on Sunday. More active weather is expected next week.

