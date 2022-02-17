ALERT DAY FORECAST: Temperatures temporarily crash behind the front

ALERT DAYS

Thursday (2/17/22) until 8 p.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strongest winds southern Kentucky

Chilly temperatures to end the week

60s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will continue across the region through the evening with flooding our primary concern. Areas along and south of the parkways have the best chance for the strongest winds and severe chance. Temperatures crash into the 20s with a few flurries overnight.

A small flurry chance will continue early Friday morning but we’ll dry out by sunrise, leaving the rest of the day partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

Any morning road issues due to brief wintry mix and flurries will be isolated.

Friday night is clear and quiet with lows in the 20s to near 30.

Saturday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s once again. It’s a cold start to the weekend, but at least it’s a quiet one!

Much warmer air arrives Sunday on southerly winds with highs back in the lower 60s! The warmth continues to build into the early part of the week with showers and thunderstorms increasing too.

