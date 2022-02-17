Anxiety pours down on Ohio River workers, homeowners during spring rains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cunningham’s Creekside owner Brent George was outside in the rain, anxiously watching the water levels in Harrod’s Creek instead of mingling with his lunchtime guests on Thursday.

“I always have the feeling from the middle part of February to until towards the end of April,” George said. “I always have that somewhere in the back of my mind.”

That feeling is one of dread, the result of enduring annual floods and multiple evacuations.

This year, George has only one wish for the waters of the Ohio.

“Stay there,” he said. “Stay there.”

Official forecasts have been only mildly encouraging so far this year. The seasonal outlook for February through April indicates likely chances for above normal temperatures and precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

The likelihood of flooding exceeding what is considered minor is 20% higher than historical averages.

The Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville is attempting to manage flooding caused by a drainage area covering hundreds of thousands of square miles.

“We only have the ability to hold back water on eight or 9,000 of that,” Adam Connelly, the Louisville District Corps of Engineers water management team leader, said. ”We do what we can. At some point mother nature takes over and we can’t hold everything back.”

