Beshear: Kentucky on track to have fewer cases than week before

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday.

You can watch that below.

During his Thursday update, Beshear said things are getting better when it comes to COVID in the state.

As of right now, he says the state is on track to have fewer cases compared to the week before.

He said COVID hospitalization and ICU patients are declining.

COVID-19 inpatient census for Ky. hospitals.
COVID-19 inpatient census for Ky. hospitals.(Team Kentucky.)
COVID-19 ICU census for Ky. hospitals.
COVID-19 ICU census for Ky. hospitals.(Team Kentucky.)

COVID patients on ventilators have also decreased.

Beshear says they are hoping that the state will be out of the red, through the orange, and into the green by the middle of March.

As of now, the map still shows the majority of the state is in the red.

COVID incidence rate in Kentucky as of 2/16/2022.
COVID incidence rate in Kentucky as of 2/16/2022.(Team Kentucky.)

