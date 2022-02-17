Support Local Businesses
Cards drop seventh straight game, fall 70-63 to Miami

UofL guard El Ellis
UofL guard El Ellis(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time since the 1940-41 season, UofL men’s basketball is mired in a seven-game losing streak. The Cards fell 70-63 to Miami (19-7, 11-4) on Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

It is the longest losing streak for the program since the 1940-41 team started the season 0-11.

“Obviously we showed that we can compete in the second half, but I’m tired of talking about that,” UofL interim head coach Mike Pegues said. “I’m not gonna talk about that anymore, we’ve got to put a whole game together. Got to find five guys that want to compete for 40 minutes.”

UofL trailed the Hurricanes 35-25 at halftime but closed with three on a few occasions in the second half.

Dre Davis led the Cards with 18 points. His basket in the lane with 8:36 left made it 52-49.

The Hurricanes built the lead back to 10 at 64-54, but the Cards made one more run, a 7-0 spurt capped by an El Ellis jumper with 1:08 left that made it 64-61.

The Cards almost came up with a key defensive stop, but Kameron McGusty hit a 15 foot jumper with 35.4 seconds left.

“We trying, we really are, I mean it is discouraging that we keep fighting back and it’s just not going our way,” Ellis said, “and it’s rough cause we busted our tails in practice everyday, like, I feel like we playing as hard as we can.”

Ellis finished with 17 points. Noah Locke added 11 and J.J. Traynor, who got his first start, and played a season-high 28 minutes finished with two points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Malik Williams and Samuell Williamson did not play.

The Cards (11-14, 5-10 ACC) host Clemson (12-14, 4-11) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

