Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Controversial education bill passes out of Ky. Senate committee

Controversial education bill passes out of Ky. Senate committee
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would mandate how Kentucky educators teach students about history cleared its first hurdle on Thursday.

The bill is called the “Teaching America’s Principles Act.” The bill’s sponsor said the goal is to unify people, but critics are concerned it will censure teachers.

PREVIOUS >> Proposed bill could ban controversial topics in Kentucky classrooms

The bill is Senate Bill 138 and because of the numerous complaints the original bill brought, the version voted on in committee Thursday was rewritten in a committee substitute. Supporters said it focuses on teaching the foundation of America’s principles, while opponents said it is classroom censorship.

“Our country is facing a lack of knowledge with civics education,” Sen. Max Wise said.

Sen. Wise said that’s the basis of the bill, which is the first to deal with fine tuning what’s taught in schools dealing with history and racism.

“I will agree the wording of the original bill was confusing,” Sen. Wise said.

Sen. Wise said after hearing concerns, he changed the language to focus more on what teachers can teach.

“Therefore, to clarify my intent for more classroom discussion, the committee sub deletes the word ‘impartial’ regarding the discussion of controversial aspects of history or oppression of groups of people,” Sen. Wise said.

Several people on both sides of the debate came to speak on the measure, including several teachers and students.

“Though some of the more egregious wording has been removed, the substitute should still raise alarm bells for those who cherish academic freedom,” history teacher Donnie Wilkerson said.

“I want to make it clear to everyone that my education is not a political tool to be messed with for political gain. The history I want to be taught is the truth,” high school student Brennan Everwine said.

“But I do have concerns about the phrasing of ‘within the range, knowledge, and understanding age and maturity of the students.’ I do feel that’s a relative kind of factor,” high school teacher Tim Hallman said.

The bill cleared committee mostly along party lines in a 9-4 vote. Many said they had not had time to study the committee substitute which was released shortly before the 11:30 meeting.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
19-year-old killed in PRP shooting identified

Latest News

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
The decision was made during a special session hosted by the Spencer County Board of Education...
Spencer County enacts mask-optional guidance for school district
WAVE News - Thursday evening, February 17, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday evening, February 17, 2022
The bill proposes that teachers no longer be required to discuss current events or...
Teaching American Principles Act could change how history is taught in Kentucky
Two people with the same criminal record can be charged with the same crime in Kentucky, and...
Kentucky bail laws can make cost of crimes inconsistent