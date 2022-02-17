COVID guidance for Indiana schools loosened

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana schools will soon see changes that will relieve them of the burden of COVID reporting and allow children to remain in class as the pandemic continues.

According to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs will change and go into effect on Feb. 23. Those changes include:

Schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or notify IDOH of positive cases.

Schools will no longer be required to quarantine students who have been exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or whether masks are mandated in schools.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on day 6 if their fever has been gone for 24 hours without using medicine and they have improved, according to the CDC; they should wear masks until day 10 whenever they are around others, whether at home or in public.

Likewise, the Indiana Department of Family and Social Services will lift quarantine requirements for children exposed at their childcare programs. If a child tests positive for COVID-19, he or she should remain at home for five days.

In the event of an outbreak or cluster of viruses, school officials are expected to inform local health departments and families so they can monitor their children’s symptoms.

The complete guidance and changes will be posted here.

