FORECAST: Much colder for a couple days

20s early Friday

Cool Saturday - Much warmer Sunday

60s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries will linger into the early morning hours. The steady rain ended after putting down between 2 to 3 inches.

Temperatures continue to fall and we’ll be in the low to mid 20s by early Friday. The flurry chance will continue early Friday morning but we’ll dry out by sunrise, leaving the rest of the day partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

Any morning road issues due to brief wintry mix and flurries will be isolated.

Friday night is clear and quiet with lows in the 20s to near 30.

Saturday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s once again. It’s a cold start to the weekend, but at least it’s a quiet one!

Much warmer air arrives Sunday on southerly winds with highs back in the lower 60s! The warmth continues to build into the early part of the week with showers and thunderstorms increasing too.

