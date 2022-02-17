Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Much colder for a couple days

Here's your forecast from WAVE chief meteorologist Kevin Harned
By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 20s early Friday
  • Cool Saturday - Much warmer Sunday
  • 60s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries will linger into the early morning hours. The steady rain ended after putting down between 2 to 3 inches.

Temperatures continue to fall and we’ll be in the low to mid 20s by early Friday. The flurry chance will continue early Friday morning but we’ll dry out by sunrise, leaving the rest of the day partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

Any morning road issues due to brief wintry mix and flurries will be isolated.

Friday night is clear and quiet with lows in the 20s to near 30.

Saturday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s once again. It’s a cold start to the weekend, but at least it’s a quiet one!

Much warmer air arrives Sunday on southerly winds with highs back in the lower 60s! The warmth continues to build into the early part of the week with showers and thunderstorms increasing too.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's your forecast from WAVE chief meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday night, February 17, 2022

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted

Latest News

Here's your forecast from WAVE chief meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday night, February 17, 2022
The seasonal outlook for February through April indicates likely chances for above normal...
Anxiety pours down on Ohio River workers, homeowners during spring rains
Stormtalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/14