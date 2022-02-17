‘It’s just ridiculous’: Millions in WAVE Country facing pumped up gas prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of Americans, including in WAVE Country, are facing pressing problems at the gas pumps.

According to AAA, Americans are paying roughly $1 more per gallon of gas than they were in 2021.

Currently, the average gallon of gas costs $3.51, up from $2.52 last year.

Several people told WAVE News the spike in prices is frustrating.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Ryan Dolle said.

“It’s a struggle every day, and the way it keeps going up, it’s ridiculous,” Christopher Spitznagel said.

What can average Americans do about the pumped up prices? For the most part, experts say not much, besides adjust their budgets and try to carpool if possible.

“It’s really indicative of just a number of different things that are going on right now, some are predictable and understandable and some are just a product of the circumstances we’re currently in,” Bellarmine University Associate Professor of Economics Abby Blanco said.

Blanco told WAVE News the factors that are affecting gas prices are multi-faceted. She said natural gas shortages in Europe and Asia, oil refineries operating at pandemic-level outputs and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have all played a role in the problem.

“Russia supplies about 30 to 40 percent of all of Europe’s oil, and they provide about 5 percent of global energy resources,” she said. “And so, there’s a lot of questions and a lot of uncertainty about what the implications are going to be if something actually occurs in a military sense along that border.”

All in all, Blanco believes it could take weeks or months before prices finally even out, meaning for the foreseeable future, when people have to hit the road and fill up their tanks, they need to be prepared to shell out just a little bit more money.

Still, those on the roads encouraged people to stay positive.

“Just know that things will get better,” Spitznagel said. “It might be high now, you know what I’m saying, but it ain’t going to be like that forever.”

According to the Washington Post, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are debating a new push for a federal gas tax holiday, which could freeze extra fees at the pumps for the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.