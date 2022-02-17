Kentucky bail laws can make cost of crimes inconsistent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people with the same criminal record can be charged with the same crime in Kentucky, and both could receive wildly different bond amounts.

State law says Kentucky judges must set a bond for a suspect, unless it’s a capital murder case. They begin with a personal recognizance bond, then add money depending on certain variables.

Attorney Brian Butler, with Stites & Harbison Law Firm, told WAVE News judges must consider several factors, including the severity of the charge, the suspect’s criminal history, their ties to the community, and whether they’re a danger to society.

In addition, judges consider the suspect’s ability to pay the bond.

“We shouldn’t and we’re not permitted to use bail as a punishment for an offense that someone hasn’t yet been convicted of, but that being said, the purpose of bail is to ensure the person comes to court so the process goes forward, but it’s also to ensure to the best we can that the community is protected from that person while the case is going on,” Butler said.

Typically, violent crimes have much higher bonds, according to Butler. However, he said the amount you pay to get out of jail could depend on where you live in Kentucky.

“In Jefferson County, we have such a high crime rate,” Butler said. “There’s only so much space in the jail. Our bonds are typically less for many crimes than they would be in a more rural area that has much less crime, there’s more space in the county jail.”

“If you commit a drug trafficking offense for example in Hardin County, you may have a much, much higher bond there than you would in Jefferson County,” he added.

Across the river in Indiana, Butler said the state has a bond structure judges typically follow, which makes bail amounts more consistent across the board.

However in Kentucky, bond amount could all depend on the judge who sets it.

“It’s ultimately going to be up to individual judges’ discretions, how they view the legislature laws and how they view each individual before them, and people just have different thoughts on cash bail and how much cash should be appropriate for each offense,” Butler said.

Judges are not supposed to consider the factual allegations of a case when determining a bond, but they do anyway, according to Butler.

For example, Butler said Quintez Brown’s $100,000 full cash bond for an attempted murder charge and wanton endangerment charges is in the normal range for the crime.

Brown is accused of shooting at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in what police call a “targeted attack.”

When the factual allegations are considered, including his mental health history, allegedly targeting the victim, endangering others around him and leaving the scene, Butler told WAVE News his $100,000 bond is “incredibly low.”

The Louisville Community Bail Fund paid Brown’s bond Wednesday, bailing him out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He was placed on home incarceration.

