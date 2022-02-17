LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway

Support Local Businesses
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off of Westport Road, on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in east Louisville on Thursday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off of Westport Road, on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The man was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

There are no arrests. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

