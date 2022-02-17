Support Local Businesses
LMPD officer facing termination following ‘disturbing’ conduct

LMPD cruiser
LMPD cruiser
By Ken Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department may be fired on Monday morning after LMPD served him with a pre-termination notice.

According to WAVE sources, LMPD Officer Christopher Palombi was actively targeting some of his coworkers.

When WAVE asked LMPD if Palombi had threatened any of his coworkers, a spokesperson said they are not answering that question at this time.

“There was an episode that caused concern and we think the proper course is for him to continue to undergo treatment, and we are hopeful that we can convince Chief Shields that terminating his employment is not the right thing to do at this point,” Palombi’s attorney Thomas Clay said. “He basically blacked out and engaged in conduct that was certainly inappropriate but didn’t pose a threat to anyone accept himself. I don’t want to go into the details about what the conduct was.”

LMPD released the following statement regarding his pre-termination letter:

“Christopher Palombi has been served with a pre-termination notice. Pursuant to KRS 67C.326(1)(f) we are not permitted to discuss the pending disciplinary charges. We have received a copy of a statement from the Sheriff’s office that contains information that we believe is inaccurate. For example – we have no information to believe there is a “kill list” or that an individual in the Hall of Justice is a target. All appropriate precautionary measures are being taken.”

LMPD declined to discuss the pending disciplinary charges, but Palombi’s lawyer said they were for disobedience of rules and regulations and conduct unbecoming.

“It was definitely disturbing,” Clay said. “There is no question that Detective Palombi has been under treatment for PTSD.”

Palombi’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m.

