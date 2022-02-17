Man shot and killed in east Louisville identified, investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified 19-year-old Isaiah Elder as the man shot and killed in east Louisville on Thursday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off of Westport Road, on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers arrived and found Elder who had been shot multiple times. Elder was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

There are no arrests. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.