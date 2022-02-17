Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man shot and killed in east Louisville identified, investigation underway

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off of Westport Road, on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified 19-year-old Isaiah Elder as the man shot and killed in east Louisville on Thursday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off of Westport Road, on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers arrived and found Elder who had been shot multiple times. Elder was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

There are no arrests. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Mother, boyfriend facing murder charges of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws

Latest News

Lily Fairfield was identified as the passenger killed on West Highway 42 after the car she was...
Family of teen killed pushes for ‘Lily’s Law’, targeting DUI laws
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Body of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl found
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Mother, boyfriend facing murder charges of missing 4-year-old Shelby County girl
A man was shot and killed Thursday in the Maple Brook Apartments, just off Westport Road and...
‘It was horrifically sad’: Neighbors still shaken up by shooting in neighborhood off Westport Road
Sean Dabney, 49, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of robbery and one count...
Suspect accused of robbing multiple dollar stores at knife point arrested