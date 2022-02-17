Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man who admitted to killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather possession

A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for...
A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.

Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.

This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.

However, Smith did more. His signed statement says he admitted killing an eagle, taking one feather from it and keeping the feather in his car.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
Who is Quintez Brown?
Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate
Stanley Earl Watts appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly shooting the suspect in his...
Suspect accused of shooting brother’s alleged killer appears in court

Latest News

The U.S. and NATO officials say that Russia's troop numbers are rising.
NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine
The officers sat the white teen on the couch without cuffs but presses the Black teen to the...
Police accused of racial bias in handling of N.J. mall fight caught on video
FILE - This May 17, 2020, file photo, shows a mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. ...
Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day
The officers sat the white teen on the couch without cuffs but presses the Black teen to the...
Police probe possible racial bias in handling of mall fight