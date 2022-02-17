Support Local Businesses
Medina Spirit Kentucky Derby hearing was Monday, Bob Baffert and his representatives await ruling

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been 293 days since Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first in Kentucky Derby 147, but we’re still not clear if his connections will get to keep the trophy and money that came along with the win.

After months of tests and reports, trainer Bob Baffert and his attorney’s presented their case to stewards representing the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Monday.

“No news yet,” attorney Craig Robertson told WAVE News on Thursday afternoon.

Robertson also said that there is no timetable for a ruling.

“We asked them that specific question, they did not want to commit to a particular timetable, which I totally understand and respect,” he said. “We gave them a lot of information to consider, a lot of documents, witnesses, it’s obviously a significant case, so they did not want to commit to a particular timetable and like I said, I get that and respect it.”

Baffert and his representatives contend that the betamethasone detected in Medina Spirit’s system was from a topical ointment, not from an injection, and that therefore should not result in a disqualification.

If the stewards rule against Baffert, Robertson said they will appeal to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and then, if necessary, attempt to get a judge to make a ruling.

“We feel very strongly about the case, and if there is an adverse ruling, if Medina Spirit is disqualified or Mr. Baffert receives some type of punishment, we will appeal and the next step in the appeal would be an appeal directly to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission itself,” Robertson said.

We are just 79 days away from Kentucky Derby 148, and Robertson says that barring a positive ruling from the stewards, the process will most likely play out past the first Saturday in May 2022.

Medina Spirit died on December 6, 2021, after a workout at Santa Anita Park. A necropsy, released last week, was inconclusive as to the cause of death, but blood and urine samples showed no evidence of doping.

If Medina Spirit is disqualified, second place finisher Mandaloun, trained by Brad Cox, would be declared the winner.

