Mental health challenges raise concerns for inmates, staff inside LMDC

People have raised concerns about the mental health of the man accused of shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People have raised concerns about the mental health of the man accused of shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate.

Quintez Brown was arrested and taken to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections following Monday morning’s shooting in Butchertown.

Daniel Johnson, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police for Corrections, said the jail needs people on site and programs in place to address mental health for all inmates.

Johnson worried if people have mental health challenges outside of the jail, things could only get worse inside.

“If they’re already shown that their rational thought process, for whatever reason, is to shoot at people, they definitely need to receive some type of treatment,” he said.

Johnson said that treatment could come too late. He said if staff notices something concerning, mental health professionals will see that person within two weeks.

“It’s just such a long period of time before a mental health professional is able to actually make contact and begin some type of treatment process,” Johnson said.

He also said there’s no policy that requires a mental health professional to be on site 24/7.

“It’s probably difficult to find these folks that want to work the weekends and third shift,” Johnson said. “But sometimes that’s when we need them the most, whenever those thoughts are setting in on people and they can get the help.”

LMDC Director Dwayne Clark said he plans to get more mental health professionals in the jails and update intake mental health screenings to identify any behavioral concerns.

Johnson said he hopes it’s addressed quickly because he worries inmates could hurt themselves or others.

“We want a safer community to live in and the only way to do that is if we can take some of these people that are coming to use, find out why they’re committing crimes in our community, and solve those issues so that they’re no longer committing crimes where we work, where we live, where our children go to school. That’s public safety 101.”

On Wednesday, Brown’s bail was posted by BLM Louisville and the Louisville Community Bail Fund and he is expected to be released.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

