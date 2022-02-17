NKY woman charged after false sexual assault report, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman, who in January made a report to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office that she was sexually assaulted, has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after later confessing to the deputies that her report was false.

The sheriff’s office said on Jan. 31 deputies responded to the area of Mt. Zion Road and Golden Pond Drive in Union for a report of a sexual assault.

Kimberly Dragoo, 25, stated she was physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown male as she was walking in her neighborhood.

Deputies then searched the surrounding area for the unknown male and additional evidence.

During a follow up interview with Boone County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Dragoo again recounted a physical and sexual assault at the hands of an unknown Hispanic male.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives spent numerous hours reviewing home security cameras from neighbors and canvassing the area, asking if anybody had additional information, however, detectives began to see inconsistencies between Dragoo and statements from neighbors.

They said during another interview, Dragoo admitted to falsifying her report after she went on a walk following a verbal argument between her and her boyfriend.

On Feb. 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office charged her with one count of falsely reporting an incident.

