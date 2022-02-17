‘Our criminal justice system is clearly broken’: Greenberg comments on release of Quintez Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville mayoral candidate who was shot at in his Butchertown office on Monday morning released a statement on the suspected shooter’s release from LMDC.

Quintez Brown, 21, had been arrested on Monday, accused of attempting to murder mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Brown was known as a Louisville activist, a University of Louisville student and a potential Metro Council candidate.

On Wednesday, Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black Lives Matter. His release on home incarceration happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chanelle Helm, organizer with BLM Louisville, said there were concerns with mental health treatment inside of Metro Corrections and used the bail to be able to provide treatment for Brown.

“Instead of having people wait inside of the jail, which we do know is very dangerous right now,” Helm told WAVE News. “That’s our major concern, especially somebody who has mental health concerns from all different types of folks. So we wanted to make sure that got done and we got those things completed.”

Greenberg’s office released a statement on Thursday regarding Brown’s release, stating mental health services should be offered within custody.

“Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday. If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody. We must work together to fix this system.

Sadly, like others who suffer from a broken system, my team and family have been traumatized again by this news.

That said, I trust LMPD to carry out this investigation properly so that the individual responsible for trying to kill me will be prosecuted appropriately. Regardless of what leads someone to commit a violent crime, there must be consequences. Gun violence is unacceptable under any circumstances for any reason anywhere.

Too many families in our city live in fear due to the constant threat of gun violence. We must all work together to fix this system so it works for everyone and is focused on preventing violent crime from happening. I will remain focused on the urgent work to make Louisville safer, reduce senseless gun violence, and combat the root causes of crime. And, I will lead the effort to invest more in mental health resources in all of our neighborhoods and especially in our jails.

Mr. Brown and his family are hurting. My family and team are hurting. I pray for everyone involved in this alarming incident.”

Brown’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

