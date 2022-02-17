Penn scores 25, Fleming 20 as Bellarmine wins 79-69 at Central Arkansas

Support Local Businesses
By Kent Taylor
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Dylan Penn scored 25 points and C.J. Fleming added 20 as Bellarmine won 79-69 on Wednesday night at Central Arkansas.

The win keeps the Knights in contention for the ASUN regular season title.

They are 10-3 in the league, tied for first with Liberty and Jacksonville State. The Knights are 16-11 overall.

Penn added 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Bellarmine is back home on Sunday night at 7 p.m. hosting Jacksonville State (17-9, 10-3). The winner will be alone in first place in the ASUN West Division.

