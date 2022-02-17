Support Local Businesses
Person dies trapped under trailer in Northern Kentucky, sheriff's office says

Person dies after getting trapped under trailer in NKY
Person dies after getting trapped under trailer in NKY
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A person is dead Wednesday night after getting trapped under a trailer in Boone County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened at the Southeastern Freight Lines Terminal on Fleet Road just off Toebben Drive.

The call came in at 8:15 p.m.

Authorities are not saying how the person was trapped or what happened.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

