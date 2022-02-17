Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville

The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a police chase in the city on Wednesday night leads to multiple arrests.

LMPD Major Brian Kuriger said an officer initiated a traffic stop for a stolen Ford Escape earlier Wednesday evening, but the police commander terminated the pursuit.

When the vehicle was found again around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of 36th Street and Parker Avenue, an officer turned on sirens and attempted to pull the driver over.

One of the drivers inside the stolen vehicle then fired multiple shots towards the officers while fleeing the scene. Kuriger confirmed no officers fired shots back toward the vehicle.

The chase went through multiple neighborhoods including the Churchill Downs and Iroquois Park area before making its way into the Shawnee neighborhood.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.

Kuriger said the four suspects were taken into custody. Three of the suspects were treated for minor injuries at the scene by EMS.

The driver inside the car that was hit was taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.

Charges for the four suspects are pending. LMPD Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s...
Louisville activist arrested in Butchertown shooting targeting Mayoral candidate Greenberg
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Mayoral candidate shooting suspect found with multiple rounds and magazines
Megan Ziegler, 25, from Brooks, Kentucky, was charged with murder in relation to the incident.
Bullitt County shooting victim identified, suspect arraigned on murder charge

Latest News

The Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black Lives Matter Louisville, posted the $100,000 cash bail...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
WAVE News reporter Ken Baker speaks with Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm...
FULL INTERVIEW | Ken Baker talks with BLM Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
19-year-old killed in PRP shooting identified
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Quintez Brown released from LMDC