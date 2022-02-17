Suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a police chase in the city on Wednesday night leads to multiple arrests.

LMPD Major Brian Kuriger said an officer initiated a traffic stop for a stolen Ford Escape earlier Wednesday evening, but the police commander terminated the pursuit.

When the vehicle was found again around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of 36th Street and Parker Avenue, an officer turned on sirens and attempted to pull the driver over.

One of the drivers inside the stolen vehicle then fired multiple shots towards the officers while fleeing the scene. Kuriger confirmed no officers fired shots back toward the vehicle.

The chase went through multiple neighborhoods including the Churchill Downs and Iroquois Park area before making its way into the Shawnee neighborhood.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.

Kuriger said the four suspects were taken into custody. Three of the suspects were treated for minor injuries at the scene by EMS.

The driver inside the car that was hit was taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.

Charges for the four suspects are pending. LMPD Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.

