Teaching American Principles Act could change how history is taught in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill making its way through the Kentucky Legislature has the potential to alter how American history is taught in schools.

Senate Bill 138, called the “Teaching American Principles Act,” emphasizes how people should be judged on their character rather than their race or gender. Introduced by Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), it passed the Senate Education Committee with a 9-4 vote.

The bill proposes that teachers no longer be required to discuss current events or controversial topics in class, and it also includes a list of historical readings for public middle and high school students, emphasizing primary historical sources such as The Mayflower Compact and the Declaration of Independence. Furthermore, the bill calls for students to be allowed to participate in religious activities in class and express their religious or political views without fear of repercussions.

Summer Amro, a 7th grade social studies teacher at Grace M. James Academy of Excellence on West Broadway in Louisville, told WAVE she is confident that her students will face few changes if the bill becomes law. However, she said she is concerned that the list of primary educational sources will have an impact on teachers in other districts who may not be trained to address different points of view.

”I teach at a school that specifically teaches from an Afrocentric and gender-specific curriculum,” Amro said. ”So, while that list and the language in the bill was included was not limited to, just that voice existing, and having one perspective left out, it is going to have implications.”

SB 138 now moves on to the full Senate for a vote.

