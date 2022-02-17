Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Teaching American Principles Act could change how history is taught in Kentucky

Educators will be curious to see how Governor Noem’s proposal for changes to history and civics...
A Kentucky bill proposes that teachers no longer be required to discuss current events or controversial topics in class, and it also includes a list of historical readings for public middle and high school students.(Dakota News Now)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill making its way through the Kentucky Legislature has the potential to alter how American history is taught in schools.

Senate Bill 138, called the “Teaching American Principles Act,” emphasizes how people should be judged on their character rather than their race or gender. Introduced by Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), it passed the Senate Education Committee with a 9-4 vote.

The bill proposes that teachers no longer be required to discuss current events or controversial topics in class, and it also includes a list of historical readings for public middle and high school students, emphasizing primary historical sources such as The Mayflower Compact and the Declaration of Independence. Furthermore, the bill calls for students to be allowed to participate in religious activities in class and express their religious or political views without fear of repercussions.

Summer Amro, a 7th grade social studies teacher at Grace M. James Academy of Excellence on West Broadway in Louisville, told WAVE she is confident that her students will face few changes if the bill becomes law. However, she said she is concerned that the list of primary educational sources will have an impact on teachers in other districts who may not be trained to address different points of view.

”I teach at a school that specifically teaches from an Afrocentric and gender-specific curriculum,” Amro said. ”So, while that list and the language in the bill was included was not limited to, just that voice existing, and having one perspective left out, it is going to have implications.”

SB 138 now moves on to the full Senate for a vote.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
19-year-old killed in PRP shooting identified

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would restrict the pardoning power of the...
Ky. lawmakers consider bill that would restrict pardoning power of the governor
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday taking another step towards...
Ky. House passes bill requiring school resource officers for all public schools
House Bill 51, was proposed by Rep. Lynn Bechler (R-District 4/Marion), makes face coverings...
New bill could change who controls when children wear masks
A proposed law is expected to soon be re-introduced in the Kentucky legislature that would...
Mental health, violence dominate local and state political debate in Kentucky