Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Teen killed in Pulaski County fire

The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset,...
The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset, around 4 Thursday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager is dead after a fire in Pulaski County.

The coroner’s office says they were called to a home on Dry Branch Road, south of Somerset, around 4 Thursday morning.

We’re told one person, a 16-year-old, was killed in the fire. The coroner’s office says they are not releasing the name of the victim.

They say no other details about what happened will be released at this time.

The Pulaski County Fire and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
Suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Who is Quintez Brown?
Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Gusty winds, heavy rain, and strong storms today
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumped from cruise ship balcony in Gulf of Mexico
UofL announces new radio home for athletics broadcasts
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Thursday morning, February 17, 2022