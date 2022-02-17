Troubleshooter investigation: Customers struggle with gas station after buying bad gas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s not uncommon to fill up gas tanks without a second thought — pay, pump, and drive.

However, several drivers paid, pumped, and then couldn’t get far after purchasing gas from a Sellersburg station.

WAVE was told the same story by several customers. They went out and bought some gas, and as soon as they started driving away, their cars began to act strangely. The gas was bad, but the process of getting reimbursed was even worse.

“You know, if you’re going on a trip, you don’t want to go off the exit two miles to find a station,” customer Dave Hoeks said.

Hoeks said he stopped with his wife at a Sellersburg CITGO on Oct. 19 because it was convenient and the cheapest on popular app GasBuddy that day.

“Yeah, we were coming back home, and got off I-65 and the ramp there,” Hoeks said.

He said he filled up and started the car.

“Came back out the street here, turned left, trying to accelerate — boom,” Hoeks said. “The check engine light comes on and the car starts to miss.”

As Hoeks put it, his six-cylinder engine felt like it was running on three.

“I looked at my wife and I said, ‘I think that gas was bad,’” he said. “(She said) ‘Oh honey, don’t be so pessimistic.’”

He wasn’t alone.

“When I got to the lake, I started the boat, backed it off the trailer, and the engine died,” customer Joseph Russell said.

Russell said he fueled his boat up at the same CITGO, also on Oct. 19, before heading out to Patoka Lake.

“I got it started and got it to the dock, it died again,” he said. “(I though) ‘Well this is not right,’ so I got it back on the trailer.”

Apparently, only just.

“I got it back on the trailer, but it never fired up a lick after that,” Russell said.

Russell said he checked the spark plugs, the fuel lines, and finally, the gas.

“It didn’t even smell like gas, and I siphoned some out and put it on a cloth, and you couldn’t even light it with a match,” he said.

Russell said he then decided to take the boat to his repair shop, where they discovered that the tank was mostly full of water.

“They had approximately ten gallons of water in the gas tank,” he said.

Coyle Chevrolet also fixed six cars, including Hoeks’, that had bad gas that was mostly water.

“Yeah, we had to drain the tank and drop it, there was a lot of water in there,” Hoeks said.

Hoeks and Russell had no idea someone had complained to the State of Indiana two days after they bought their gas at the Sellersburg CITGO. As customers came in looking for answers, a Weights and Measures inspection discovered two inches of water in the underground tank and ordered the pumps to be shut down for repairs.

A state inspection found 2" of water in a gas tank (WAVE)

The Weights and Measures inspection made no mention of how the water entered the tank at the gas station. However, a subsequent inspection by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management provided some hints. Water was filling the fuel loading openings for some of the tanks in November, according to photos taken at the time. Another is rusted and broken. A 2019 inspection also discovered that the supply lines from several tanks to the pumps lacked the necessary corrosion protection. These issues could allow fuel to escape or water to enter.

According to state records, Indiana fined the owner $38,000. It directed that repairs be made. The owner chose to replace the tanks rather than repair them because they were installed just before President Richard Nixon’s inauguration in 1969. Despite this, customers who contacted WAVE troubleshooters reported having difficulty getting reimbursed. A removal notification was filed to replace the tanks at that CITGO. The work is set to begin on March 21 by a contractor.

“I was kinda surprised and asked what do you cover, it was more of a personal liability, bodily harm type policy,” said Hoeks.

Hoeks claimed he paid $1,000 to have his car’s gas tank dropped and a fuel sensor replaced, but his claim was denied by the gas station’s insurance company.

“They investigated for about two weeks, she called back and said our policy doesn’t cover that,” said Hoeks.

According to the insurance company, the gas station’s operator does not own the tanks and is therefore not liable. Hoeks filed a lawsuit.

“So I went to Floyd county, filed a small claim, and it wasn’t two weeks after that SPRISKA calls back and says upon further investigation we will cover damage to the car,” said Hoeks.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Russell.

He said he paid $337 to have his boat’s tank drained and the carburetors flushed. He filed a claim before calling WAVE, but it went nowhere. He now claims that the insurance company is making him whole.

“Man up, say look, we did it, we’re sorry,” said Russell.

Another customer reported receiving a check after WAVE contacted CITGO in Houston. Hero Petroleum, the gas station operator, stated that their insurance has now paid out on 23 claims.

