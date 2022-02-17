Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

UofL announces new radio home for athletics broadcasts

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting next season, University of Louisville fans will have to tune their radios to new channels to hear Cardinal athletics.

UofL and Learfield’s Louisville Sports Properties, the multimedia rightsholder, announced this morning that an agreement has been reached with Louisville First Radio Group to be the flagship for the Louisville Cardinals Radio Network.

Under the agreement, ESPN 93.9 FM ‘The Ville’ and WGTK 970 AM will carry all Cardinal sports programming. The two stations will also be the primary radio home for UofL Athletics.

The university said it will be the first time the same radio partner has broadcast UofL’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball games, and the football and basketball coaches’ shows. Louisville First Radio said they will add a baseball coaches show in spring 2023.

When two UofL programs are playing at the same time, the signals will be split so both contests will be broadcast live.

“This is tremendous news for UofL fans,” said Josh Heird, University of Louisville interim athletic director. “For the first time ever, our fans will have one radio home to listen to Cards’ football, basketball and baseball programming in the Louisville market. While we appreciate the longtime relationship with iHeart, this is a brilliant move for the Cards and for our fans, where we’ll have dedicated, premier coverage as the city’s hometown team.”

The multi-year agreement begins on July 1. The university says all broadcast talent - including Paul Rogers, the longtime play-by-play voice of Cardinal football and men’s basketball - will continue in the roles.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
Who is Quintez Brown?
Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate
Stanley Earl Watts appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly shooting the suspect in his...
Suspect accused of shooting brother’s alleged killer appears in court

Latest News

Bellarmine wins GLVC Tournament opener 79-62 over Drury
Penn scores 25, Fleming 20 as Bellarmine wins 79-69 at Central Arkansas
UofL guard El Ellis
Cards drop seventh straight game, fall 70-63 to Miami
WAVE Sports reporters Kent Taylor and Kendrick Haskins talk the latest local sports highlights...
Sports Talk with Kent & Kendrick (Sponsored by Bearno's Pizza) - Feb. 16
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
Bengals, Taylor agree to contract extension