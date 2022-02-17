UofL announces new radio home for athletics broadcasts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting next season, University of Louisville fans will have to tune their radios to new channels to hear Cardinal athletics.

UofL and Learfield’s Louisville Sports Properties, the multimedia rightsholder, announced this morning that an agreement has been reached with Louisville First Radio Group to be the flagship for the Louisville Cardinals Radio Network.

Under the agreement, ESPN 93.9 FM ‘The Ville’ and WGTK 970 AM will carry all Cardinal sports programming. The two stations will also be the primary radio home for UofL Athletics.

The university said it will be the first time the same radio partner has broadcast UofL’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball games, and the football and basketball coaches’ shows. Louisville First Radio said they will add a baseball coaches show in spring 2023.

When two UofL programs are playing at the same time, the signals will be split so both contests will be broadcast live.

“This is tremendous news for UofL fans,” said Josh Heird, University of Louisville interim athletic director. “For the first time ever, our fans will have one radio home to listen to Cards’ football, basketball and baseball programming in the Louisville market. While we appreciate the longtime relationship with iHeart, this is a brilliant move for the Cards and for our fans, where we’ll have dedicated, premier coverage as the city’s hometown team.”

The multi-year agreement begins on July 1. The university says all broadcast talent - including Paul Rogers, the longtime play-by-play voice of Cardinal football and men’s basketball - will continue in the roles.

