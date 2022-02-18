Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state's GOP governor, Doug Ducey. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(Ben Gray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday.

The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they’ll do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
A Weights and Measures inspection discovered two inches of water in the underground tank at a...
Troubleshooter investigation: Engines ruined by tainted gasoline in Southern Indiana
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
A few flurries are possible this morning and Saturday morning.
FORECAST: Sunshine returns today… with the cold

Latest News

Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death