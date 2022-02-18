Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Bail reform bills moving through state legislature

The attempted killing of a Louisville mayoral candidate, followed by the release of the...
The attempted killing of a Louisville mayoral candidate, followed by the release of the defendant on bail, turned a spotlight on legislation aimed at changing who can be bailed out and by whom.(WKYT)
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempted killing of a Louisville mayoral candidate, followed by the release of the defendant on bail, turned a spotlight on legislation aimed at changing who can be bailed out and by whom.

“We were already moving forward on these issues before this incident occurred,” State Representative Jason Nemes said.  “What this incident does is it highlights the need for it. It might get the attention of citizens who weren’t thinking about bail, but bail reform was needed before this incident occurred.”

Nemes, a Louisville republican, proposed a constitutional amendment putting the issue of bail reform directly in the hands of voters and deciding if judges should have greater discretion to hold dangerous suspects without bail.

House Bill 313 is also working its way through the legislature, outlawing bail that is paid for by charitable organizations.

Quintez Brown, accused of attempting to kill Louisville Metro mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, was bailed out by the Louisville Community Bail Fund on Wednesday.

“I mean everybody’s astonished, republicans and democrats,” Nemes said. “Republican or democrat constituents, mayors of different cities in Louisville (are) contacting me. Everyone’s just stunned that this could happen.”

Nemes expects bipartisan support, improving the chances that some form of bail reform would pass in this session.

Democratic House minority leader Joni Jenkins said discussions are necessary.

“Building flaw around one incident is probably not the best idea,” Jenkins said.  “But sometimes an incident tells us that we need to be talking about it.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
A Weights and Measures inspection discovered two inches of water in the underground tank at a...
Troubleshooter investigation: Engines ruined by tainted gasoline in Southern Indiana
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
LMPD Det. Christopher Palombi
LMPD detective threatened to kill coworkers, pre-termination letter says

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Lawmaker introduces bill to end Kentucky’s near two-year state of emergency for COVID-19
Blake Provenza is facing charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated...
Indiana driver arrested for OWI after being clocked at 104 mph
The bill proposes that teachers no longer be required to discuss current events or...
Teaching American Principles Act could change how history is taught in Kentucky
Two people with the same criminal record can be charged with the same crime in Kentucky, and...
Kentucky bail laws can make cost of crimes inconsistent