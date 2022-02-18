Boil water advisory issued for some Taylorsville residents

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Taylorsville announced a boil water advisory is in effect for several areas on Friday evening.

According to the City of Taylorsville Water Department, the area affected includes Dawson Hill Road between the Wood Valley subdivision and Back Run Road.

The subdivision itself is not included in the boil water advisory. Louisville Water Company customers on Back Run Road are also not affected.

Residents in affected areas are asked to boil water before using or drinking as a safety precaution.

The advisory is in place until further notice and will be updated through the City of Taylorsville’s Facebook page.

