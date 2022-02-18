Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge

An evacuation was ordered for anyone within two miles from Parkside Resort in Pigeon Forge due to a fast-moving brush fire, according to officials with the Sevier County Dispatch.
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a structure fire that the wind blew out of control.(Sevier Co. EMA)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in Pigeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire that officials are calling the Pine Mountain Fire and has since been lifted.

The fire was 30 to 40 acres and is 45% contained as of Thursday night, according to the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency.

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office originally told WVLT News that the Pine Mountain Fire started from a structure fire that started earlier in the day that was spread by the wind. Officials later said that they believed the structure fire was later a separate fire, not related to the Pine Mountain Fire. The cause of the structure and brush fire were not known as of Thursday night, according to deputies.

Emergency Evacuation In Pigeon Forge

Emergency evacuation for anyone within two-miles of Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Roadhttps://bit.ly/358w67O

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there was a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department along with other Jefferson County fire departments were headed to the fire to assist the Sevier Co. Wildland Task Force.

#UPDATE Evacuation order lifted! An evacuation order is in effect for some people in Pigeon Forge as a fast-moving brush fire moves through the area. Sevier County dispatch tells WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road. Temporary shelter is set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive. This is video from Kyle Grainger WVLT:

Posted by Amanda Hara on Thursday, February 17, 2022

“Upon arrival to the area, they will receive their assignments to help fellow firefighters that have already been on scene for several hours,” officials with the Dandridge Fire Department said.

Temporary shelter is set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.

WVLT News crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

People within two miles of the Parkside Resort were asked to evacuate.
People within two miles of the Parkside Resort were asked to evacuate.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
19-year-old killed in PRP shooting identified

Latest News

The decision was made during a special session hosted by the Spencer County Board of Education...
Spencer County enacts mask-optional guidance for school district
WAVE News - Thursday evening, February 17, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday evening, February 17, 2022
The bill proposes that teachers no longer be required to discuss current events or...
Teaching American Principles Act could change how history is taught in Kentucky
Two people with the same criminal record can be charged with the same crime in Kentucky, and...
Kentucky bail laws can make cost of crimes inconsistent