Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of insulin.(Tandem Diabetes Care/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
A Weights and Measures inspection discovered two inches of water in the underground tank at a...
Troubleshooter investigation: Engines ruined by tainted gasoline in Southern Indiana
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
A few flurries are possible this morning and Saturday morning.
FORECAST: Sunshine returns today… with the cold

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
White House accuses Russia of being behind cyberattacks on Ukraine’s defense ministry, banks
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout