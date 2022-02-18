Support Local Businesses
Fire crews fight blaze at abandoned church in Old Louisville

An abandoned church on Brook Street near College Street in Louisville caught on fire Friday...
An abandoned church on Brook Street near College Street in Louisville caught on fire Friday morning.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An abandoned church on Brook Street near the corner of College Street in Old Louisville caught fire Friday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m., a MetroSafe spokesperson said.

At the time this article was published, fire crews were searching the building to make sure no one was inside.

There have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

This story will be updated.

