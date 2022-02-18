FORECAST: Chilly start to the weekend, warmer finish

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday

Alert Days - Tuesday (heavy rain/storms) and Thursday (wintry weather)

River flooding possible by late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight, skies stay mostly clear as cold temperatures settle into the upper 20s.

Clouds begin to stream in early Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. A few stray flurries are possible Saturday morning for a few areas.

Snow chances wind down by late Saturday morning, giving way to clearing skies and increasing sunshine. Despite the sunshine, highs only climb into the mid and upper 30s.

Clear and calm Saturday night. Lows dip down into the mid 20s.

Sunny and warmer Sunday afternoon! Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Looking ahead towards next week, plenty of active weather is on the way. Widespread rain is likely heading into Tuesday, where heavy rain is possible for many across WAVE Country. We’ll have to watch for the possibility of river and flash flooding through next week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.