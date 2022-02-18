Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunshine returns today… with the cold

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS:

  • TUESDAY (2/22/22)
  • THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RIVER FLOODING: Keep an eye on area streams after the heavy recent rainfall
  • THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Saturday; rapid warming Sunday into the 60s
  • ACTIVE NEXT WEEK: (2) system could impact us with a variety of weather events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries this morning, otherwise skies will break up later in the day to allow for some sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold.

A colder night is ahead tonight as we drop back below freezing.

Sunrise flurries are possible Saturday before sunshine takes over for the rest of the day.

Mostly clear skies Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

WAVE Weather Alert Days are already out for next Tuesday and Thursday with impacts from heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and perhaps wintry weather. Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune the timing and impact.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/18 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/18 4AM Update

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/18 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 2/18 4AM Update
The seasonal outlook for February through April indicates likely chances for above normal...
Anxiety pours down on Ohio River workers, homeowners during spring rains
Stormtalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/15
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/14