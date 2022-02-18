FORECAST: Sunshine returns today… with the cold

ALERT DAYS:

TUESDAY (2/22/22)

THURSDAY (2/24/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RIVER FLOODING: Keep an eye on area streams after the heavy recent rainfall

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Saturday; rapid warming Sunday into the 60s

ACTIVE NEXT WEEK: (2) system could impact us with a variety of weather events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries this morning, otherwise skies will break up later in the day to allow for some sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold.

A colder night is ahead tonight as we drop back below freezing.

Sunrise flurries are possible Saturday before sunshine takes over for the rest of the day.

Mostly clear skies Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

WAVE Weather Alert Days are already out for next Tuesday and Thursday with impacts from heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and perhaps wintry weather. Stay close to the forecast as we fine-tune the timing and impact.

