Girl reported missing in Laurel County; search underway

Destiny Gonzalez, 14, is 5'2", 145 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen around 10:15...
Destiny Gonzalez, 14, is 5'2", 145 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen around 10:15 p.m. on Cherry Avenue, 10 miles south of London, wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatshirt, and dark gray sweatpants and carrying a pink duffle bag on Feb. 17.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing by the sheriff of Laurel County after she was last seen late Thursday night south of London.

Destiny Gonzalez, 14, is 5′2″ and weighs 145 pounds. Last seen around 10:15 p.m. on Cherry Avenue, 10 miles south of London, she was wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and carrying a pink duffel bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

