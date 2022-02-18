Support Local Businesses
GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media

Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source: Celeste Hardin)(Celeste Hardin)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Stacy Sakai
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A video of a dog being dragged behind a white truck Thursday night through a street in Borger is circulating social media. The dog did not survive the ordeal.

Borger Communications Manager Marisa Montoya tells NewsChannel 10 the police are aware of the situation and investigating.

According to a news release from Montoya, officers responded to reports of a dog being dragged Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they learned the animal had been loaded into the truck and the truck had driven away.

Later that evening, the truck and the animal owner were located. The owner told officers that his dogs had gotten out, and he found them at Huber Park.

The owner was driving a borrowed truck and did not want to put them in the front like he would in his own car.

The owner then said he tied the dogs into the back of the pickup to prevent them from jumping out. The owner was flagged down by witnesses and told police he had no idea that his dog had jumped from the truck’s bed and was being dragged behind the truck.

The owner says he immediately loaded the dog back in the truck and drove to a veterinarian in Pampa. Police say they have proof of the veterinarian treatment.

The animal had to be put down due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Once all elements of the investigation are completed, police say the findings will be brought to a prosecutor for review.

NewsChannel 10 has also spoken with the person who filmed the video, Celeste Hardin, who said she, her boyfriend and another friend in the car following the truck tried desperately to get the driver’s attention.

When they finally did manage to get the driver to stop, they say he laughed at what happened.

“I was absolutely horrified, the men just laughed. They threw the dog in the truck with the alive one and sped off,” said Hardin.

NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow this story with updates throughout the day.

WARNING: The following images and video can be considered graphic and may be disturbing to some.

