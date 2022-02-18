Support Local Businesses
Home prices up 15.4% from a year ago

The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.
(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The price for a new home has climbed 15.4% from a year ago.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a house last month was just over $350,000.

The NAR’s chief economist expects housing prices to keep going up.

Meanwhile, sales of existing homes surged 6.7% from December, but were down more than 2% from a year ago. That’s largely because there were so few homes to buy.

The number of homes on the market has fallen to a new record low. At the end of last month, the inventory of homes available for sale was 860,000 – the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

