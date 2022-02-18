Support Local Businesses
Indiana driver arrested for OWI after being clocked at 104 mph

A man from Henryville, In. has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after...
A man from Henryville, In. has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped for driving at 104 mph.(Indiana State Police)
By Nash Kober
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Henryville, In. has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being stopped for driving at 104 mph.

Around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, Indiana State Trooper Cameron Collins was on I-65 north of the Scottsburg exit, when he clocked a red Ford Escape at 104 mph in a 70 mph zone. Then he saw that car move into the right hand lane and start tailgating a semi-truck dangerously close before getting off the interstate.

Trooper Collins stopped the car and identified the driver as 24 year old Blake C. Provenza of Henryville.

Collins thought Provenza might be impaired so he started an OWI investigation. While Collins was administering field sobriety tests, Provenza’s preliminary breath test registered .18%, more than twice the legal limit. Collins also found out Provenza was operating in violation of his driving conditions. That’s when the trooper took him to Scott Memorial Hospital for an official blood draw.

After that Collins took Provenza to Scott Co. Jail. He’s now facing charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated with Endangerment, Reckless Driving, and Violation of Driving Conditions.

