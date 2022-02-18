Support Local Businesses
Judge questions probation officer’s actions in Keyshaun Stewart murder case

Judge Olu Stevens questioned statements made by a probation officer who’s now under investigation himself.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Judge Olu Stevens questioned statements made by a probation officer who’s now under investigation himself.

During a hearing Thursday for Keyshaun Stewart, the man accused of killing Fred O’Bannon and shooting LMPD Sgt. Chris Lane on Nov. 19, Judge Stevens said he has many issues he will address.

A WAVE News Troubleshooter investigation found that while Stewart was on probation for a 2018 burglary case, he got a new felony conviction in Tennessee. Stewart’s probation was never revoked.

In fact, the Troubleshooter investigation also uncovered that a “supervision report” which alerts prosecutors to a new arrest or conviction was never filed.

According to Kentucky laws, a supervision report is promptly required after a person on probation gets arrested or convicted of a new crime.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office also confirmed they never received a copy of that report.

The probation officer, Chris Mull, did file a supervision report 10 days after the fatal shooting. In it, Mull claimed the charges in Tennessee were discussed in a previous hearing.

WAVE Troubleshooters obtained a copy of that hearing, but the charges were never discussed. In fact, Mull was not even present. The report also had the date of that hearing as Nov. 5, when in fact it was held Nov. 4.

“The probation officer himself had made factually incorrect statements,” Stevens said Thursday. “I will address those. I will not today, but I will address those.”

He called the discrepancies concerning.

“It’s very important that we tell the truth when we file things in court,” Stevens said.

Mull has been placed on administrative leave while the Department of Corrections investigates.

Stewart is charged with murder and attempted murder of a police officer. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

