Louisville man found guilty in shooting of 2-year-old girl from Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury found a Louisville man guilty in a 2019 case where a 2-year-old girl was shot in the Portland neighborhood.

Ismail Ali was found guilty of one count of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Ali was arrested in September 2019 in connection to the shooting happening on the 2200 block of Rowan Street.

On Sept. 26, 2019, officers found a 2-year-old girl inside a home who had been grazed by a bullet in the abdomen.

According to court documents, Ali had fired multiple shots inside the victim’s home, causing a threat of serious death or injury to the child’s mother. Ali was also identified as a convicted felon.

Ali will serve a total sentence of 30 years, with assault and wanton endangerment sentences running concurrent for 10 years with a 20-year sentence for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for April 11.

