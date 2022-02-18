Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville mayoral candidates discuss resources, availability in mental health forum

Eight Louisville mayoral candidates discussed mental health in a public forum Thursday night.
Eight Louisville mayoral candidates discussed mental health in a public forum Thursday night.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight Louisville mayoral candidates discussed mental health in a public forum on Thursday night, covering a variety of issues centered around expanding resources for those in need.

The eight candidates - Tim Findley, Shameka Parrish-Wright, David Nicholson, Bill Dieruf, Philip Molestina, Colin Hardin, Skylar Graudick and Chartrael Hall - agreed the city needs to expand availability and access to resources for people suffering from mental health issues.

“We live in an inequitable city,” Findley said. “We live in a city right now where people are purposefully put in situations where they’re not able to thrive.”

The candidates also discussed prioritizing mental health in the workplace and removing the stigma around taking mental health off-days.

They even debated how to improve conditions at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, which has seen several inmates die by suicide, citing mental health issues.

“We have things that need to be done, but in order to do it you have to have the management down there to know how to do it, when to do it and what to do,” Bill Dieruf said. ”We have to stop arresting the people who don’t need to go to jail.”

The candidates did not discuss the attempted shooting of Craig Greenberg, another mayoral candidate who was scheduled to attend Thursday’s conversation, but canceled. Greenberg cited a scheduling conflict.

Greenberg was shot at Monday. His accused shooter, Quintez Brown, is believed to be suffering from a mental illness, so much so the Louisville Community Bail Project bailed him out of LMDC Wednesday.

Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm told WAVE News Brown could not get the necessary mental health help he needed while behind bars.

Earlier Thursday, Greenberg talked to NBC Nightly News about surviving the incident and fixing what he called a broken system.

“If an individual commits a violent act and needs mental health treatment and they’re in custody, I think they should be provided that mental health treatment in custody,” Greenberg said. “This is just reflective of so much that’s wrong with our system, starting with people getting the help they need before they commit an act of crime.”

The nine candidates, though in different places, all discussed finding solutions to a city’s worth of problems, one that came to a head in Greenberg’s Butchertown campaign office Monday and has been the topic of conversation ever since.

To mayoral forum was hosted by the Minority Mental Health Project. To find out more about the organization, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
Temperatures climb back into the upper 80s for the end of the week.
FORECAST: Much colder for a couple days

Latest News

The decision was made during a special session hosted by the Spencer County Board of Education...
Spencer County enacts mask-optional guidance for school district
Changes were announced by the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) regarding COVID-19 guidelines...
COVID guidance for Indiana schools loosened
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear: Kentucky on track to have fewer cases than week before
People have raised concerns about the mental health of the man accused of shooting at a...
Mental health challenges raise concerns for inmates, staff inside LMDC