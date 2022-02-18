Louisville mayoral candidates discuss resources, availability in mental health forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight Louisville mayoral candidates discussed mental health in a public forum on Thursday night, covering a variety of issues centered around expanding resources for those in need.

The eight candidates - Tim Findley, Shameka Parrish-Wright, David Nicholson, Bill Dieruf, Philip Molestina, Colin Hardin, Skylar Graudick and Chartrael Hall - agreed the city needs to expand availability and access to resources for people suffering from mental health issues.

“We live in an inequitable city,” Findley said. “We live in a city right now where people are purposefully put in situations where they’re not able to thrive.”

The candidates also discussed prioritizing mental health in the workplace and removing the stigma around taking mental health off-days.

They even debated how to improve conditions at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, which has seen several inmates die by suicide, citing mental health issues.

“We have things that need to be done, but in order to do it you have to have the management down there to know how to do it, when to do it and what to do,” Bill Dieruf said. ”We have to stop arresting the people who don’t need to go to jail.”

The candidates did not discuss the attempted shooting of Craig Greenberg, another mayoral candidate who was scheduled to attend Thursday’s conversation, but canceled. Greenberg cited a scheduling conflict.

Greenberg was shot at Monday. His accused shooter, Quintez Brown, is believed to be suffering from a mental illness, so much so the Louisville Community Bail Project bailed him out of LMDC Wednesday.

Black Lives Matter Louisville organizer Chanelle Helm told WAVE News Brown could not get the necessary mental health help he needed while behind bars.

Earlier Thursday, Greenberg talked to NBC Nightly News about surviving the incident and fixing what he called a broken system.

“If an individual commits a violent act and needs mental health treatment and they’re in custody, I think they should be provided that mental health treatment in custody,” Greenberg said. “This is just reflective of so much that’s wrong with our system, starting with people getting the help they need before they commit an act of crime.”

The nine candidates, though in different places, all discussed finding solutions to a city’s worth of problems, one that came to a head in Greenberg’s Butchertown campaign office Monday and has been the topic of conversation ever since.

To mayoral forum was hosted by the Minority Mental Health Project. To find out more about the organization, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.