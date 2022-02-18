Men plead guilty in death of newlywed in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including manslaughter, after shooting and killing a newlywed in front of his wife in the Highlands.

Travon Curry, 20, and Thaddius Thomas Jr., 20, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Friday to manslaughter, robbery, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a minor. Curry was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, to which he also pleaded guilty.



Jason Spencer was killed on Nov. 5, 2017, just days after his wedding, while out for a walk with his wife on Everett Avenue. Spencer was only 30 years old.

Curry and Thomas were only 15 years old at the time. They acted alongside Demond Malone, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the crime. A third suspect who was 13 years old at the time of the shooting, was also arrested and charged.

As all of their charges could be served concurrently, the recommended sentence for Thomas is 19 years in prison, while Curry faces 18 years.

Their sentencing hearing is set for May 2.

