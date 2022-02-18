Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Men plead guilty in death of newlywed in the Highlands

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. are two of the four teenagers accused in the murder of...
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. are two of the four teenagers accused in the murder of Jason Spencer in 2017 on Everett Avenue in the Highlands.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including manslaughter, after shooting and killing a newlywed in front of his wife in the Highlands.

Travon Curry, 20, and Thaddius Thomas Jr., 20, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Friday to manslaughter, robbery, receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, and possession of a handgun by a minor. Curry was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, to which he also pleaded guilty.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Jason Spencer was killed on Nov. 5, 2017, just days after his wedding, while out for a walk with his wife on Everett Avenue. Spencer was only 30 years old.

Curry and Thomas were only 15 years old at the time. They acted alongside Demond Malone, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the crime. A third suspect who was 13 years old at the time of the shooting, was also arrested and charged.

As all of their charges could be served concurrently, the recommended sentence for Thomas is 19 years in prison, while Curry faces 18 years.

Their sentencing hearing is set for May 2.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive, off...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in east Louisville, investigation underway
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
A Weights and Measures inspection discovered two inches of water in the underground tank at a...
Troubleshooter investigation: Engines ruined by tainted gasoline in Southern Indiana

Latest News

A few flurries are possible this morning and Saturday morning.
FORECAST: Sunshine returns today… with the cold
A man from Henryville, In. has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after...
Indiana driver arrested for OWI after being clocked at 104 mph
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, February 18, 2022
Destiny Gonzalez, 14, is 5'2", 145 pounds, and has brown hair. She was last seen around 10:15...
Girl reported missing in Laurel County; search underway