Metro Council votes ‘no confidence’ in LMDC admin; investigation set to identify issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The decision is in Mayor Greg Fischer’s hands after the majority of Metro Council voted in favor of a “no-confidence” resolution in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections administration.

Fischer will have to decide whether LMDC Director Dwayne Clark and his staff will stay onboard to lead the jail.

Metro Council made another decision on Thursday to initiate an investigation into the jail to identify issues leading to six inmate deaths within 90 days and an employee mass exodus.

According to Metro Corrections FOP President Daniel Johnson, 144 corrections officer positions are vacant. Metro Council members ask who will take the responsibility for the increasingly alarming issues.

”The leadership, it took a team to let this thing go,” Council member Mark Fox said.

Fox said Clark and his administration aren’t fit for the job, and 17 other council members agreed.

However, six other members voted against the resolution. Council member Jecorey Arthur said there doesn’t seem to be enough evidence to say Clark and his staff are the problem.

”I don’t know how you can vote no confidence,” Arthur said. “Our entire community is struggling with deaths, suicides, overdoses, homicides, shootings and otherwise. We’re struggling with work force in the community. Within corrections and concentrated challenges, they’re dealing with the same.”

Chief of Public Services Matt Golden penned a letter to Metro Council asking to hold off on the vote of no-confidence until the investigation into the jail is over.

However, Metro Council member Keisha Dorsey says there’s no time like the present.

”My only worry is if we wait to investigation tells us or reveal what we already see and know are issues like lack of facility, training,” Dorsey said.

Golden detailed wages are up and inmate populations are down, but the vacancies aren’t as steep as they seem.

Johnson said the numbers in Golden’s note are inaccurate. He said the wages have gone up after years of corrections officers and the union asking for a pay increase since 2016.

He also added the inmate population decreased because of overcrowding amid the pandemic.

Since the start of 2022, LMDC has lost 17 more employees. Johnson said the jail being at 75 percent staff is not realistic.

