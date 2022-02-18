Support Local Businesses
Second suspect arrested in connection to Justin Burt’s disappearance

Brandon Stivers, 37, was charged with kidnapping, assault first degree and tampering with...
Brandon Stivers, 37, was charged with kidnapping, assault first degree and tampering with physical evidence.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who has evaded police in connection to the disappearance of Justin Burt was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Stivers, 37, was charged with kidnapping, assault first degree and tampering with physical evidence, Sheriff Walt Sholar confirmed in a release.

Detectives followed up multiple tips on Brandon’s whereabouts, leading police across multiple states and jurisdictions, Sholar said. Brandon is now booked within the Bullitt County Jail.

Police said Brandon was one of two suspects listed in a post when Burt went missing in September of 2020. Burt was last seen in surveillance footage heading towards the home of his neighbors, Brandon and Nicole Stivers.

(Story continues below photo)

It's been nearly seven weeks since Justin Burt's family has heard his laugh.
It’s been nearly seven weeks since Justin Burt’s family has heard his laugh.(Family Photo)

In Nov. 2020, Nicole Stivers was arrested in connection to Burt’s disappearance. According to court records, she first admitted to police she kidnapped a man, stabbed him, drove him to Indiana and forced him into the Ohio River.

Nicole later changed her story, police said, saying she instead dropped the man off along Taylor Boulevard.

Burt’s whereabouts are still unknown.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and believes more witnesses may come forward now that all suspects have been detained.

Anyone with any information on Burt is asked to call BCSO’s tip line at (502) 543-1262 or email crimetip@bcky.org.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

