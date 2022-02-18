Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Some flurries this AM and again a batch of them Saturday AM. Otherwise cold until Sunday---with Sunday looking like a very nice day!

Next week we get busy with (2) systems of interest. The first looks to be a heavy rain/wind maker for us, the second will have some wintry weather involved but not sure yet how much of our area would be in that party. Something we’ll watch.

Check back on that forecast toward the end of the weekend.

:)

