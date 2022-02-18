Some LMPD homicide cases reassigned after detective set to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several families waiting to find out who murdered their loved ones are in limbo after the detective investigating their cases is set to be fired from Louisville Metro Police.

Homicide detective Christopher Palombi is accused of threatening to bring guns to the homicide unit and kill some of his fellow officers, specifically naming them, according to his pre-termination letter.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields wrote in a letter, following an investigation by the LMPD Professional Standards Unit, it was discovered that Palombi violated two standard operating procedures, one of which was the obedience to rules and regulations for telling coworkers in January that he would bring guns to the homicide unit and “kill people,” including four specific LMPD officers.

Palombi’s attorney told WAVE News he suffers from PTSD and “blacks out.” He has been receiving mental health treatment, but it’s unclear for how long.

LMPD said Palombi has been assigned 15 to 20 homicide cases during his time on the unit, but the department would not say how many of those cases are still open.

According to LMPD’s weekly homicide reports, he has at least seven cases he was investigating at the time he received his pre-termination letter.

One of those cases is Antonia Lucas’.

The 21-year-old UofL student was murdered Dec. 31, 2020. Her mother, who does not want to be named because she wants the focus to be on her daughter, said Lucas was on the way to a hair appointment.

When she missed her mother’s calls and texts, family tracked Antonia’s phone using the location services and found her body inside a stranger’s car in Smoketown.

“You could’ve never seen that coming; we could’ve never thought this would be the ending Antonia would have,” Lucas’ mother said. “We just thought someone stole her phone. We never thought her phone would lead us to find her murdered.”

The body of 23-year-old Daniel Key Jr. was on top of Antonia’s, according to police.

Nearly 14 months later, Lucas’ mother told WAVE News she had only spoken with the lead detective on the case four or five times. She began emailing him in Dec. 2021, but she said her emails have gone unanswered.

Last Thursday, Lucas’ mom said LMPD informed her there was a new detective assigned to her daughter’s case, but the liaison couldn’t explain why.

When she discovered the reassignment was because Palombi is set to be fired, she started worrying the nearly 14 months she’s spent waiting for answers were for nothing.

“You want to know if the demons that he’s fighting is causing him to have been lax in his cases, if one of his cases may have caused this to happen, or if our cases aren’t getting the attention that they needed because he wasn’t the person he needed to be to solve these cases,” Lucas’ mother said.

LMPD issued the following statement to WAVE News about Palombi’s open homicide cases:

“All cases previously assigned to Detective Christopher Palombi have been reassigned to other investigators. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is developing an investigative plan and will continue aggressively working these cases. Detectives will be reaching out to the families in the very near future.”

Lucas’ mother’s only wish is that the newly assigned detective finds out who murdered her daughter.

“My family, we’re just not whole anymore,” Lucas’ mother said. “This is the biggest sting that you could take as a parent, as a sister, as an aunt, as a father; this is the biggest pain that you could ever endure, and you don’t want to keep living everyday not knowing who did this to your child because she deserves justice.”

“Not just my child, but every child deserves justice,” she added.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.