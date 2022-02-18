Spencer County enacts mask-optional guidance for school district

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spencer County Schools announced that the school district would adopt a mask-optional guidance beginning on Friday.

The decision was made during a special session hosted by the Spencer County Board of Education on Thursday evening.

The district said it would change the guidance as COVID case numbers continued to decrease in the commonwealth and within Spencer County.

Spencer County Schools Superintendent Chuck Abell will be releasing more information on Friday on the newly enacted guidance, according to a post by the school district.

While mask guidance is optional for school buildings, students and staff will need to wear masks on buses due to federal regulation and guidelines.

