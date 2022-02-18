Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Spencer County enacts mask-optional guidance for school district

The decision was made during a special session hosted by the Spencer County Board of Education...
The decision was made during a special session hosted by the Spencer County Board of Education on Thursday evening.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spencer County Schools announced that the school district would adopt a mask-optional guidance beginning on Friday.

The decision was made during a special session hosted by the Spencer County Board of Education on Thursday evening.

The district said it would change the guidance as COVID case numbers continued to decrease in the commonwealth and within Spencer County.

Spencer County Schools Superintendent Chuck Abell will be releasing more information on Friday on the newly enacted guidance, according to a post by the school district.

While mask guidance is optional for school buildings, students and staff will need to wear masks on buses due to federal regulation and guidelines.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black...
Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts say
David Surface, 18, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the Feb. 15, 2022...
Arrest made in deadly PRP shooting
The pursuit led to the intersection of South 38th Street and River Park Drive, where the...
4 suspects arrested after shots fired at officers during stolen vehicle pursuit in Louisville
Calls about the shooting on Brooklawn Drive first came in around 6 p.m.
19-year-old killed in PRP shooting identified

Latest News

Who is Quintez Brown?
Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate
Kids from 100 families can experience the therapeutic and healing power of nature and animals...
Planet Savers Zoo Club offers families engagement, therapy through animals
Buff City Soap set to open in Corydon Feb. 17
Buff City Soap announces new location in Southern Indiana
Buff City Soap set to open in Corydon Feb. 17
0215_BuffCitySoap_WAVE